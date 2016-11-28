BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 29 TOWER Ltd -
* Announced board's intention to create a separate co "RunOff Co."
* Fy revenue nz$302.9 million versus nz$304.7 million
* FY loss for year nz$21.5 million versus loss of nz$6.6 million
* "Legacy of Canterbury Earthquake continues to overshadow fundamental improvement"
* Board evaluating number of potential sources for capital, discussions are ongoing
* Fy net earned premium nz$253.8 million versus nz$252.8 million
* "FY dividend placed on hold to retain capital to facilitate structural seperation" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Friday cut its outlook for Turkey to "negative" from "stable", citing growing constraints on policymakers' ability to contain inflation and shore up the tumbling lira currency.
Jan 27 Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie :