BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 Netflix Inc
* TiVo and Netflix enter into product and intellectual property agreements
* TiVo Corp- Separate intellectual property agreement provides netflix license to tivo patent portfolios
* TiVo-To continue integrating Netflix into TiVo set-top boxes available through a select pay-TV providers and retail stores
* TiVo Corp-Separate intellectual property agreement also provides Netflix license to intellectual ventures patent portfolio for over-the-top offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.