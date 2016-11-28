Nov 28 UnitedHealth Group Inc

* UnitedHealth Group to discuss 2017 financial outlook at investor conference

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for revenues of $197 billion to $199 billion

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $11.5 billion to $12 billion in 2017.

* For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for net earnings of $8.75 to $9.05 per share

* UnitedHealth -Revenues for 2016 are expected to exceed $184 billion, with net earnings of approximately $7.45 per share

* For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for adjusted net earnings of $9.30 to $9.60 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.14, revenue view $196.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.01, revenue view $184.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S