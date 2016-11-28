BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 UnitedHealth Group Inc
* UnitedHealth Group to discuss 2017 financial outlook at investor conference
* UnitedHealth Group Inc - For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for revenues of $197 billion to $199 billion
* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $11.5 billion to $12 billion in 2017.
* For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for net earnings of $8.75 to $9.05 per share
* UnitedHealth -Revenues for 2016 are expected to exceed $184 billion, with net earnings of approximately $7.45 per share
* For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for adjusted net earnings of $9.30 to $9.60 per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.14, revenue view $196.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.01, revenue view $184.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.