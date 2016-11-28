Nov 29 Vocus Communications Ltd -

* John Allerton, Vocus head of commercial and regulatory appointed as interim CFO

* Currently expect fy17 underlying ebitda to be in range $430mln to $450mln

* Forecast underlying fy17 npat is expected to be in a range of $205mln- $215mln

* FY17 result is expected to be skewed to 2h fy17

* Expects to increase dividends in line with growth of business

* Currently expect fy17 revenue to be about $1.9bnln

* Capital expenditure for fy17 is expected to be $186mln