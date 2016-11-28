Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 29 Vocus Communications Ltd -
* John Allerton, Vocus head of commercial and regulatory appointed as interim CFO
* Currently expect fy17 underlying ebitda to be in range $430mln to $450mln
* Forecast underlying fy17 npat is expected to be in a range of $205mln- $215mln
* FY17 result is expected to be skewed to 2h fy17
* Expects to increase dividends in line with growth of business
* Currently expect fy17 revenue to be about $1.9bnln
* Capital expenditure for fy17 is expected to be $186mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)