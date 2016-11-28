BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 Nisource Inc
* NiSource Inc says on Nov 28, NiSource Finance Corp as borrower & co entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* NiSource says agreement amends NiSource finance's existing $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement to increase facility by $350 million to $1.85 billion - SEC filing
* NiSource Inc says NiSource finance has right to increase facility by up to an additional $500 million
* NiSource Inc says amendment extends term of credit agreement from July 1, 2020 until November 28, 2021
* NiSource Inc says up to $150 million of facility will be available in form of standby letters of credit
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.