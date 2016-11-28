Nov 28 Nisource Inc

* NiSource Inc says on Nov 28, NiSource Finance Corp as borrower & co entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* NiSource says agreement amends NiSource finance's existing $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement to increase facility by $350 million to $1.85 billion - SEC filing

* NiSource Inc says NiSource finance has right to increase facility by up to an additional $500 million

* NiSource Inc says amendment extends term of credit agreement from July 1, 2020 until November 28, 2021

* NiSource Inc says up to $150 million of facility will be available in form of standby letters of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: