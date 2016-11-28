Nov 28 Lowe's Companies Inc

* Lowe's Companies Inc says on November 23, co entered into a $1.75 billion five-year unsecured revolving amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Lowe's Companies Inc says amended and restated credit agreement extend maturity date of revolving credit facility

* Lowe's Companies Inc says may increase aggregate availability under facility by an additional $500 million