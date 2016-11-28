Nov 28 Zillow Group Inc
* Zillow Group says on November 28, entered settlement
agreement with U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) that will resolve
DOL's compliance review
* Zillow Group says under terms of settlement agreement,
agreed that it will make voluntary payments contemplated by
freeman settlement
* Zillow Group says under terms of settlement agreement,
agreed to establish and maintain certain procedures to promote
future compliance with FLSA
* Zillow Group says settlement agreement with DOL does not
require co to make any payments which are in addition to those
contemplated by freeman settlement
* Zillow Group says has not admitted liability with respect
to either DOL settlement or Freeman settlement
