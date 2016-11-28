Nov 28 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
* Aptevo Therapeutics says on Nov 14, reported co
anticipated experiencing supply interruption of Ixinity 1,500 IU
dosage form beginning Dec 2016 - SEC filing
* Aptevo Therapeutics says anticipated experiencing supply
interruption of Ixinity's all other dosage forms beginning Jan
2017 - SEC filing
* Aptevo Therapeutics says supply interruption relates to
challenges associated with manufacture of bulk drug substance
(BDS) for ixinity
* Aptevo Therapeutics says continuing to work with BDS
supplier to resolve ixinity manufacturing issue
Further company coverage: