BRIEF-Aetna announces transaction with Vitality Re VIII
* Aetna Inc - Arrangement allows Aetna to reduce its required capital and provides $200 million of collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage
Nov 29 Immuron Ltd -
* Immuron receives $1.6m research and development tax concession refund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praised Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 27 When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency.