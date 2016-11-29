Nov 29 AMP Ltd
* Series of changes to its senior leadership team
* Jack Regan, currently managing director New Zealand, will
lead an expanded portfolio
* Sally Bruce will join group leadership team as group
executive, AMP Bank
* Paul Sainsbury will lead a new division bringing together
customer, wealth management and product solutions
* Regan will retain responsibility for management of AMP New
Zealand
* Megan Beer will be appointed group executive, insurance
* Enterprise risk management: Saskia Goedhart, chief risk
officer, will join group leadership team
* Craig Ryman will become group executive, technology and
operations, assuming an expanded portfolio combining it and
operations
* Management of other divisions remain unchanged
* As a result of changes, three executives will leave
organisation
* Leadership changes are effective 1 january 2017
* Wendy Thorpe, group executive operations to resign as well
* Pauline Blight-Johnston, group executive, insurance, super
and risk management; Rob Caprioli, group executive, advice and
banking to resign
