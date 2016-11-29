Nov 29 Cash Converters International Ltd -

* Disappointed with decision to extend protected earnings amount regulation to cover saccs provided to customers and limit it to 10%

* Change will impact around 500,000 cash converters customers who access short term cash advances

* "Also concerned that recommendation will artificially restrict a customer's access to credit"

* Recommendations will only come into effect 12 months after legislation passes through parliament

* "Impact of changes will not occur until at least 2018"

* Consumers most likely affected will be lowest income recipients

* Refers to recommendation 1, which caps a customer's loan repayments as a percentage of their net income