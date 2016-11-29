Nov 29 Inteliwise SA :

* Says its unit signs agreement with Lubelskie Province to receive a subsidy of up to 558,551 zlotys ($133,929) for its project

* Its unit to contribute 279,123 zlotys

* Aim of the project is to work on areas of natural speech recognition and artificial intelligence

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1705 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)