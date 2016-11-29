BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
* Innovent Biologics, Inc. Raises USD $260 million in series D financing
* Innovent Biologics-Future Industry Investment Fund led financing, with China Life Private Equity Limited, Milestone, Ping An, Taikang Insurance Group
* Innovent Biologics - Co's existing international investors, specifically Legend Capital, Temasek and Hillhouse Capital, also participated in financing Source text for Eikon:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)