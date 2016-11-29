BRIEF-Select Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Select Bancorp reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings
Nov 29 Countryside Properties Plc
* Full year results
* Private net sales rate maintained at 0.78 (2015: 0.76)
* Open sales outlets of 43, up 48 pct(2015: 29)
* Private average selling price of 465,000, stg up 21 pct (2015: 385,000 stg)
* Group private forward order book of 225.4 mln stg, up 64 pct (2015: 137.5 mln stg)
* completions: 783 homes (2015: 653) up 20 pct
* Housebuilding highlights- adjusted operating profit: 66.8m stg (2015: 51.6m stg) up 30 pct
* Housebuilding highlights- land bank: 19,322 plots (2015: 18,410) of which 89 stg has been strategically sourced
* Current trading remains robust with sales rates and values above year end numbers
* Markets in which we operate have recovered post EU referendum and we continue to trade well
* Working on a potential bid pipeline of a further 33,515 plots
* Reservations remain robust and any softness in higher price points has been more than compensated for by our lower priced homes and our partnerships division
* Have started year with a record private forward order book up 64 pct and continued strong demand
* We have recommended our first dividend of 3.4 pence per share
* Have set a target dividend pay-out ratio of 30 per cent of adjusted earning
* On a reported basis, revenue increased 23 per cent to 671.3 mln stg (2015: 547.5 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Select Bancorp reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.