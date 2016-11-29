Nov 29 Crawshaw Group Plc

* Notes recent movement in its share price and confirm group continues to trade in line with management expectation

* LFL sales performance of group has improved to -8.1 pct for 4 weeks ended 27 November 2016

* Expect rate of improvement in LFL sales to further improve in December

* Have made good progress restoring sales momentum since our last trading update on 29 September 2016