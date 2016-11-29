Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 29 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Announces its intention to launch a voluntary tender offer (VTO) for Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA at 4.25 euros ($4.50) per share
* The offer price of 4.25 euros per share will consist of 2.55 euros in cash and 0.1727 shares of Indra for each share of Tecnocom
* The VTO is subject to the CNMV approval
* The closing of the deal is expected for the second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)