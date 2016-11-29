Nov 29 Cellcom Israel Ltd

* Cellcom Israel announces liquidation request against Golan Telecom

* Cellcom Israel - filed request to appoint interim liquidator to Golan Telecom Ltd

* Cellcom Israel- will file liquidation request against Golan tomorrow following Golan's failure to pay company all due amounts

* Cellcom Israel-"cannot estimate what decision in such requests will be, or their impact on company's ability to collect amounts owed by Golan"

* Cellcom Israel - substantial reduction of future revenues from Golan will have a material adverse effect on Co's revenues and results of operations