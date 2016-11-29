Nov 29 Magyar Telecom BV :

* Company's revenue was 104.8 million euros ($111 million)for nine months ended September 30, 2016 which represents a 3 percent decrease compared to nine months ended September 30, 2015

* Net result for nine months ended September 30, 2016 was a loss of 7.8 million euros compared to a loss of 10.3 million euros year ago See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)