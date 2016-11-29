Nov 29 Thorn Group Ltd

* anticipated that tighter restrictions adopted by thorn will gradually impact earnings of radio rentals over next few years

* impact expected to be offset by productivity improvements, organic growth and increasing market share from co's stance on customer care.

* Acknowledges Turnbull government's response to final report of review of small amount credit contract laws on 28 nov 2016