BRIEF-Select Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Select Bancorp reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings
Nov 29 S Immo AG :
* 9-month EBIT climbed to 170.5 million euros (year ago: 76.1 million euros), EBT totalled 118.4 million euros (year ago: 34.6 million euros), and net income for period amounted to 119.8 million euros (year ago: 28.2 million euros)
* 9-month reveue 147.1 million euros versus 141.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Select Bancorp reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.