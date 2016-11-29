UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Nov 29 Merlin Entertainments
* Update on its trading performance for the 47 weeks ended 19 November 2016
* Underlying trading in Midway Attractions operating group has remained consistent with that reported at the Sept. 29 update
* Resort Theme Parks operating group enjoyed a strong Halloween period, helped by favourable weather
* Legoland Parks operating group has shown continued positive momentum following two years of exceptional growth
* Trading at Florida Legoland remains soft due to challenging market conditions
* Good progress has been made towards Merlin's 2020 milestones
* Anticipates reporting good profit growth in 2016, in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control