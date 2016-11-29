Nov 29 Topps Tiles Plc

* Fy record sales of £215.0 million (2015: £212.2 million). Like-For-Like sales growth of 4.2% (2015: +5.4%)

* Gross margin increased to 61.9% (2015: 61.2%) reflecting further sourcing gains and our focus on a differentiated product offer

* Adjusted profit before tax 2 of £22.0 million, up by 7.8% or 10.0% on a 52 week comparable basis

* Increased final dividend of 2.5 pence per share (2015: 2.25 pence per share), making a total for year of 3.5 pence per share (2015: 3.00 pence per share), an increase of 16.7%

* In first eight weeks of new financial period, group revenues, stated on a like-for-like basis, increased by 0.8% (2015: 3.3%)

* Proven strategy, well-invested business and market leading position, leave topps well-placed for further progress in year ahead."