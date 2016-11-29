UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 On The Beach Group Plc
* Retirement of chief financial officer and announcement of successor
* Wendy parry will retire as chief financial officer and will be succeeded by paul meehan, currently director at gala coral interactive (gibraltar) ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources