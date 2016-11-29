Nov 29 UK's FCA (Financial Conduct Authority):

* Launches call for input on high-cost credit and overdrafts

* Will look across all high-cost products to build a full picture of how these are used, whether they cause detriment and, if so, to which consumers

* Will look in more detail at overdrafts from a consumer protection, as well as a competition, perspective using its full range of power

* Asking for responses to its call for input by Feb. 15, 2017