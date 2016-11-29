BRIEF-Select Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Select Bancorp reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings
Nov 29 UK's FCA (Financial Conduct Authority):
* Launches call for input on high-cost credit and overdrafts
* Will look across all high-cost products to build a full picture of how these are used, whether they cause detriment and, if so, to which consumers
* Will look in more detail at overdrafts from a consumer protection, as well as a competition, perspective using its full range of power
* Asking for responses to its call for input by Feb. 15, 2017 For full story, click on: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.