* Aircalin, the Noumea based carrier in the French territory of New Caledonia has signed an agreement (MoU) for two A320neo single-aisle and two A330-900 wide-body aircraft

* The agreement was finalised and signed at a ceremony in the capital Noumea attended by airline officials and Airbus executives.