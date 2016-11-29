Nov 29 Delfi Limited :

* Delfi won its counterclaim to invalidate nestlé's trademark registration for registered shapes

* Singapore court of appeal rules in favour of delfi limited in trademark infringement appeal

* Nestlé promptly appealed against high court decision

* High court had declared nestlé's registered shapes invalid, and ordered registrations to be removed from trademarks register.

* Parties have been granted leave to furnish, within two weeks of judgment

* High court decision invalidating nestlé's registered trademarks for registered shapes was upheld, with costs awarded in favour of delfi

* High court decision invalidating nestlé's registered trademarks for registered shapes was upheld, with costs awarded in favour of delfi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: