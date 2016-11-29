Nov 29 Motorpoint Group Plc :

* Interim results

* Revenue for six months ended Sept.30 2016 increased 11.5 pct to 408.9 mln stg (2016 H1: 366.8 mln stg)

* H1 operating profit before exceptional items down 32 pct to 7.0 mln stg (2016 H1: 10.3 mln stg)

* H1 profit before taxation and after exceptional items of 2.4 mln stg (2016 H1: 10.2 mln stg)

* Maiden interim dividend of 1.33 pence (2016 H1: nil) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)