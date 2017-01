Nov 29 Moody's:

* Swiss Cantons' credit positive pension deficit reduction to slow in 2017

* "Expect reductions in Swiss Cantons' combined pension deficit will now proceed at a slower pace"

* The pace of deficit reduction is likely to slow in 2016-17

* Swiss Cantons' pension deficit reduction efforts face headwinds from persistently low interest rates, which weigh on pension fund returns