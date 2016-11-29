UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd
* On 28 november 2016, company received a demand letter issued by a solicitors firm acting for Icbc Asia
* Currently assessing impact and any potential default on other borrowings.
* May further trigger cross-default of other borrowings, which may have material adverse impact on financial position of costin group
* Demand letter claimed for immediate repayment of loan in outstanding principal amount of hk$150 million
* Was also informed that loan facility granted by Icbc Asia has been terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources