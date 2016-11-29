Nov 29 FirstFarms A/S :

* Q3 turnover 51.0 million Danish crowns ($7.27 million) versus 38.6 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT loss 0.7 million crowns versus loss 9.7 million crowns year ago

* Maintains announced expectations of EBIT result in level of 0 crown

* Expects final agreement with AP Pension regarding sale of land and buildings in Romania can be ready before end of year; agreement not to have result effect in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0145 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)