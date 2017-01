CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil falls, investors brace for Poloz

(Adds analyst quotes and details on CFTC data and updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3138, or 76.12 U.S. cents * Loonie rises 1.3 percent for the week * Bond prices higher across a steeper yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 27 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil fell and investors braced for a speech next week by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, while the greenback extended its recovery against a ba