Nov 29 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces positive top-line phase
3 results for M923, a proposed Humira (adalimumab) biosimilar
* Says M923 in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic
plaque psoriasis met its primary endpoint
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - proportion of subjects in study
who achieved primary endpoint following 16 weeks of treatment
was equivalent between M923 and Humira
* Equivalence was also achieved in all secondary efficacy
endpoints of phase 3 M923 study
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says positive data support
biosimilarity of M923 and further advance co toward its goal of
gaining regulatory approval
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: