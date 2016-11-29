Nov 29 Alberta Oilsands Inc :

* Marquee Energy Ltd - Marquee Energy Ltd and Alberta Oilsands Inc announce settlement with Smoothwater Capital

* Marquee Energy Ltd - Smoothwater will immediately cease all actions related to opposition of arrangement before any and all courts

* Marquee Energy - annual and special meeting of AOS shareholders currently scheduled for Dec 28, 2016 will be extended to date on or before Feb 28, 2017

* Marquee Energy - Smoothwater has withdrawn its requisition for a meeting of AOS shareholders and ceased all proxy solicitations in connection therewith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: