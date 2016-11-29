Nov 29 Alberta Oilsands Inc :
* Marquee Energy Ltd - Marquee Energy Ltd and Alberta
Oilsands Inc announce settlement with Smoothwater Capital
* Marquee Energy Ltd - Smoothwater will immediately cease
all actions related to opposition of arrangement before any and
all courts
* Marquee Energy - annual and special meeting of AOS
shareholders currently scheduled for Dec 28, 2016 will be
extended to date on or before Feb 28, 2017
* Marquee Energy - Smoothwater has withdrawn its requisition
for a meeting of AOS shareholders and ceased all proxy
solicitations in connection therewith
