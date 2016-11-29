UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 China Grand Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Holdings Ltd
* Unit has resolved to launch an issue of corporate bonds with a base issue size of rmb100 million
* Issue of 2016 first tranche bonds has been approved by china securities regulatory commission in an aggregate amount of not more than rmb490 million
* Intends to use proceeds for repayment of bank loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources