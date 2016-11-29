UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd :
* received a notice from zhejiang shibao holding group co., ltd, controlling shareholder of company
* shibao holding reduced its shareholding of 11 million a shares of company which are not subject to selling restrictions
* Following reduction of shareholding, shibao holding still holds 139 million A shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources