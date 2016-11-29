Nov 29 Rtx A/S :

* Q4 net revenue 96.7 million Danish crowns ($13.79 million) versus 85.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 13.1 million crowns versus 10.6 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2016/17 revenue to range between 420-435 million crowns

* Sees EBIT between 68-75 million crowns and EBITDA between 73-80 million crowns for financial year 2016/17

* Will recommend a dividend of 2.00 crowns per share to shareholders