BRIEF-Peabody Energy, P&L Receivables Co obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
Nov 29 (Reuters) -
* Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd reports 18.09 pct passive stake in Amaya Inc as of Nov 27 - SEC filing
* Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd owned a 15.08 percent stake in Amaya Inc as of Sept 30 Source text: (bit.ly/2fLZmW8) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".