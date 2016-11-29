Nov 29 UK's Office of Communications:

* Opened investigation into Hutchison 3G UK compliance with section 105a(1) - (3) of Communications Act 2003 and general condition 3.1

* Investigation follows company's notification in accordance with section 105(b) of the act of temporary reduction in the availability of network

* Investigation will examine whether there are reasonable grounds for believing that three has failed to comply with its obligations Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2gRty3Z] (Bengaluru Newsroom)