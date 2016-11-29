Nov 29 Faurecia :

* Faurecia and German carmaker Borgward have created a joint-venture in China to jointly develop and build complete seats for new Borgward vehicles

* The joint-venture - Borgward Faurecia Auto Systems Co., Ltd. - will develop and produce automotive seats at a new plant with some 800 employees located in Tianjin, China

* Faurecia holds 51 percent of the joint-venture, Borgward Group AG 46 percent and Borgward Automotive (China) Co., Ltd. 3 percent

* Joint venture is expected to reach a total production volume of 400,000 car sets by 2020

