UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Faurecia :
* Faurecia and German carmaker Borgward have created a joint-venture in China to jointly develop and build complete seats for new Borgward vehicles
* The joint-venture - Borgward Faurecia Auto Systems Co., Ltd. - will develop and produce automotive seats at a new plant with some 800 employees located in Tianjin, China
* Faurecia holds 51 percent of the joint-venture, Borgward Group AG 46 percent and Borgward Automotive (China) Co., Ltd. 3 percent
* Joint venture is expected to reach a total production volume of 400,000 car sets by 2020
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources