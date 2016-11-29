Nov 29 Aovo TOURISTIK AG :

* Was mandated by the municipality of Oberammergau as an exclusive sales and marketing service provider for the distribution of arrangements and tickets for passionspiele 2020

* Order runs for five years and has a total value of approx. 4 million euros ($4.23 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)