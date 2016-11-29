BRIEF-Ourcrowd Digital reports 13.1 pct stake in Dariohealth Corp
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing
Nov 29 Biosino Bio-tec-discloseable Transaction Capital Increase Agreement
* Company, beijing hengxing and zhongke entered into capital increase agreement
* Upon completion of capital increase, registered capital of zhongke has been increased to rmb110 million
* Biosino bio-technology and science-co and beijing hengxing agreed to make capital contribution of rmb56.1 million and rmb43.9 million in cash to registered capital of zhongke Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing