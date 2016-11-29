Nov 29 Connecticut Treasurer Calls On Wells
Fargo & Co
* To change bylaws to require an independent, non-executive
board chair
* The treasurer, denise nappier, says she has filed
shareholder resolution for bylaw change, in partnership with
three institutional investors
* Investors demanding the change include the connecticut
retirement plans and trust funds, illinois' state treasurer, the
needmor fund and hermes eos
* Nappier says having a combined ceo/chair creates potential
conflict of interest, excessive management influence on board,
weaker oversight
* Nappier says she has asked wells fargo's new chairman
sanger for meeting to discuss other ways to bolster oversight,
accountability
