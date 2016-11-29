Nov 29 Fortress Paper Ltd -
* Fortress paper announces hemicellulose separation project
at its dissolving pulp mill
* Birch project and hemicellulose project are expected to
cost approximately $23.4 million in aggregate
* Company expects to finance remainder of hemicellulose
project's total cost with cash on hand
* Ministry of forests, wildlife, and parks of québec is to
provide co with a $2.5 million non-repayable contribution
* Low quality hardwood consumption program to provide
additional $1 million non-repayable contribution to assist with
funding project
