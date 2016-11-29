Nov 29 Fortress Paper Ltd -

* Fortress paper announces hemicellulose separation project at its dissolving pulp mill

* Birch project and hemicellulose project are expected to cost approximately $23.4 million in aggregate

* Company expects to finance remainder of hemicellulose project's total cost with cash on hand

* Ministry of forests, wildlife, and parks of québec is to provide co with a $2.5 million non-repayable contribution

* Low quality hardwood consumption program to provide additional $1 million non-repayable contribution to assist with funding project