BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Nov 29 AKB Avangard :
* 9-month net profit 2.15 billion roubles ($32.87 million)versus 1.92 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month net interest income 4.68 billion roubles versus 5.13 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month allowance for impairment 4.3 billion roubles versus 2.57 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2gsz8pX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.4100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors on Friday snapped up a new US$1.11bn commercial mortgage bond backed by a highly leveraged loan to refinance a New York property owned by President Donald Trump's son-in-law.
* ON JANUARY 23, 2017, BOARD APPOINTED CHARLES M. SHAFFER TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING