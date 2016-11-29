UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Vestel Beyaz Esya Sanayi Ve Ticaret As
* Buys land in Manisa Organised Industrial Zone (MOSB) at 32.5 million lira ($9.50 million)
* Says to use land to build washing machine and drying machine factory Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4197 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources