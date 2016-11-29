BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Vantage Development SA :
* Allots 0.5 million series O bonds with total nominal value of 50 million zlotys ($11.96 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1810 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors on Friday snapped up a new US$1.11bn commercial mortgage bond backed by a highly leveraged loan to refinance a New York property owned by President Donald Trump's son-in-law.
* ON JANUARY 23, 2017, BOARD APPOINTED CHARLES M. SHAFFER TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING