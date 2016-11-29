Nov 29 Stone Energy Corp :
* Thomas Satterfield reports 9.92 pct stake in Stone Energy
Corp as of Nov 29 - SEC Filing
* Thomas Satterfield -believes restructuring plan by Stone
Energy disproportionately impairs interests of shareholders,
unfairly advantages other stakeholders
* Thomas Satterfield says initially held passive stake in
Stone Energy, says now holds the shares with purpose or effect
of changing or influencing control of co
* Thomas Satterfield - doesn't intend to support proposed
restructuring plan if Stone Energy files for bankruptcy, if plan
is submitted without changes
* Thomas Satterfield - intends to engage counsel to
initiate a shareholder's class action to recover losses incurred
by Stone Energy common shareholders
* Thomas Satterfield-intends to retain financial advisors,
to speak with other shareholders of Stone Energy in furtherance
of foregoing purposes
Source text - bit.ly/2gS4KsB
