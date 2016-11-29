Nov 29 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform Power Inc - for full year 2016, Terraform Power
expects to deliver adjusted revenue of $697 - $712 million
* Terraform Power Inc - for full year 2016 Terraform Power
expects net loss of $105 - $145 million and adjusted EBITDA of
$517 - $532 million
* Terraform Power Inc - Terraform Power expects to be
operationally independent by January 2017
* Terraform Power Inc - forecasted 2016 financial metrics
are in-line with management expectations post-SunEdison
bankruptcy
* Terraform Power Inc - strategic alternatives process is
ongoing
* Terraform Power Inc - 2016 cash available for distribution
is expected to be substantially lower than pre-SunEdison
bankruptcy estimates
