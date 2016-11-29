Nov 29 Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power Inc - for full year 2016, Terraform Power expects to deliver adjusted revenue of $697 - $712 million

* Terraform Power Inc - for full year 2016 Terraform Power expects net loss of $105 - $145 million and adjusted EBITDA of $517 - $532 million

* Terraform Power Inc - Terraform Power expects to be operationally independent by January 2017

* Terraform Power Inc - forecasted 2016 financial metrics are in-line with management expectations post-SunEdison bankruptcy

* Terraform Power Inc - strategic alternatives process is ongoing

* Terraform Power Inc - 2016 cash available for distribution is expected to be substantially lower than pre-SunEdison bankruptcy estimates