BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Taaleri Oyj :
* Financial Supervisory Authority has on Nov. 29 granted co exemption under article 49 of capital requirements regulation (EU) 575/2013 not to deduct holdings in own funds instruments of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd, which is under supervision of Taaleri financial and insurance conglomerate, from the Consolidated Common Equity Tier capital (CET1) of the investment service company
* As holdings in insurance companies are not deducted, they are to be risk-weighted according to CRR Article 49 Paragraph 4
* Permission is time-limited and valid from Jan 1, 2017 until Dec. 31, 2018
* Exemption is valid conditional on fulfilment of conditions set for exemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors on Friday snapped up a new US$1.11bn commercial mortgage bond backed by a highly leveraged loan to refinance a New York property owned by President Donald Trump's son-in-law.
* ON JANUARY 23, 2017, BOARD APPOINTED CHARLES M. SHAFFER TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING