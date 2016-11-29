Nov 29 Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych SA (PBKM) :

* Says it Spain-based unit, Sevibe Cells SL, receives from Catalan Transplant Organization (OCATT) list of hospitals where its services on umbilical cord blood and tissue of the umbilical cord can be provided

* This may result in reducing the number of hospitals with which Sevibe Cells is currently cooperating

